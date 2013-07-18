Vox Announces Tone Garage Series of Tube/Analog Effect Pedals

Vox Amplification has added the Tone Garage series of guitar pedals to its lineup.

The series is comprised of five effects units that feature all-analog circuitry. The Flat 4 Boost, the V8 Distortion and the Straight 6 Drive feature a carefully matched, high-voltage Vox 12AX7 tube.

The Flat 4 Boost also incorporates a passive Baxandall EQ circuit. The Double Deca Analog Delay features three V3205 Bucket Brigade chips, and the Trike Fuzz octave/fuzz pedal features specially selected, high-quality diodes.

Vox engineers named the series "Tone Garage" for its boutique-inspired, hot-rodded and modded designs that deliver classic and unique tones not found elsewhere.

The pedals' all-discrete circuits use no op-amps or ICs (Integrated Circuits), instead using individual transistors, resistors, capacitors and coils. Specially-created for three of the pedals in this series is a new VOX vacuum tube circuit technology called "Hi-Volt," which delivers high-voltage (200V) to a 12AX7 vacuum tube using the included 6x AA batteries or an optional DC9V adaptor (fairly unique to a high voltage pedal, Tone Garage pedals can run on most commonly-found DC9V power supplies).

The result is highly dynamic and responsive tones with the feel and dynamic range players associate with vacuum tube amps.

All five pedals are equipped with a convenient toggle switch that's designed to alter the EQ for additional sonic options, and each is housed in a sturdy aluminum die cast body to withstand the rigors of the road. Battery life is approximately seven hours with six AA batteries.

Additional Tone Garage Series features include:

Flat 4 Boost

Full range boost with mid and treble boost

High voltage design for maximum tube tone

Passive Baxandall EQ circuit for a pure and natural tone

Straight 6 Overdrive

Classic British overdrive with wide range of dynamics

High voltage design featuring a 12AX7 for maximum tube tone

V8 Distortion

High-gain distortion ideal for heavy riffs and solos

High voltage design featuring a 12AX7 for maximum tube tone

Double Deca Delay

Multi-function Analog delay pedal

Three V3205 BBD Bucket Brigade Chips

Up to 900ms of delay time

Trike Fuzz

Multi-functional octave fuzz pedal

Wide range of vintage, thick-sounding, fuzz tones using special, hand-selected diodes

Octave up, Octave down or a mixture of both

The VOX ToneGarage series of guitar effects pedals will be available in late summer 2013, with the following US street prices: