Vox Releases AC Clip Tune Clip-on Guitar Tuner

Vox has announced the release of its new AC Clip Tune clip-on guitar tuner.

“High precision, a color LCD display and a flexible clip mechanism demonstrate the AC Clip Tune’s quality as a tuner,” said John Stippell, product manager for Vox.

The Vox AC Clip Tune will be available July 2015 with a U.S. MSRP of $29.99. Check out the specs below and visit voxamps.com to find out more.

Specifications:

• Scale: 12-note equal temperament

• Range (sine wave):

• Chromatic: A0 (27.50 Hz) – C8 (4186 Hz)

• Guitar: B1 flat5 (46.25 Hz) – E4 capo7 (493.88 Hz)

• Bass: B0 flat5 (23.12 Hz) – C3 (130.81 Hz)

• Precision: +/-1 cent

• Reference pitch: 436 – 445 Hz (1 Hz steps)

• Flat tuning: 1 – 5 semitones (in semitone steps)

• Capo tuning: 1 – 7 semitones (in semitone steps)

• Battery: CR2032 lithium battery 3V

• Battery life: approximately 8 hours (tuner continuously operating, A4 input)

• Dimensions (W x D x H): 61 mm x 65 mm x 28 mm/ 2.40" x 2.56" x 1.10"

• Weight: 26 g / 0.92 oz. (including battery)

• Included items: CR2032 lithium battery