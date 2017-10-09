Watch Paul Riario Check Out the BandLab Link Analog

In this clip, our own Paul Riario checks out a cool new piece of gear—the BandLab Link Analog.

BandLab is best known as the software producer behind the revolutionary free music recording app, and with the the Link Analog, the company introduces an affordable and high quality interface.

The interface features top level components like Neutrik Combo Jacks and BandLab’s proprietary coiled and shielded cables, allowing players to worry less and play more.

Whether you are on the road, at the practice room or at home, the BandLab Link Analog allows players to record or perform using mobile industry leading apps such as BandLab, GarageBand, Music Memos, FL Studio and many more.

Watch the video below, and for more, visit bandlab.com.