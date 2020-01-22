GW live at NAMM 2020: See Harmony's retro new Juno and Proto #1 guitars, plus Teisco's awesome-looking overdrive

NAMM 2020: Bandlab has developed a bit of a reputation for taking beloved companies and products and bringing them back to life in splendid form. (Cakewalk, anybody?) Harmony Guitars and Teisco, both relaunched by Bandlab in 2018, are no exception.

At NAMM, Harmony was busy showing off its retro new Juno and Proto #1 electric guitars, while Teisco was exhibiting its absolutely awesome-looking new overdrive pedal. Naturally, we had to stop by their booth and take a closer look at all three!

Once there, we were given the lowdown on each of the products, each of which we're honestly considering acquiring for ourselves!

You can check everything out in the video above. Be sure to also stop by our NAMM hub to see everything new and cool in guitar gear.