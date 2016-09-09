BandLab and MONO Join Forces

BandLab, the Singapore-based social music-making platform for musicians who create, collaborate and share music together—announced that it has acquired MONO Creators Inc., the San Francisco-based design studio that creates high-end instrument cases, straps and accessories for gigging musicians. Together, BandLab’s social, digital tools for musicians and MONO’s creator-focused accessories will deliver tools designed to meet the needs of the fast-growing mobile musician market.

“MONO is a brand that I’ve admired since they arrived on the music scene”, said Meng Ru Kuok, BandLab’s CEO / Co-Founder. “We know the MONO business well as we’ve already been working with MONO for four years, through Swee Lee Music, our Asian Retail / Distribution business. I am very excited to be able to take MONO to the next level around the world as part of BandLab. MONO’s mantra of #GOPLAY is entirely in sync with BandLab’s vision of serving the needs of a fast-growing community of creators—from fans to artists—in a mobile-centric world. We’re excited to welcome the MONO family into the BandLab community, to support them online and offline and continue to take a design-driven approach to the way we develop our products.”

“BandLab is the perfect fit for us”, said Daniel Kushner (Founder/Design Director – MONO), “Being a successful musician today requires a completely different tool kit, and we share a vision for what those tools need to be. Now BandLab and MONO have the ability to create them together. This deal further solidifies MONO’s ability to remain an innovation leader and category disruptor in the music industry long-term. As a global company, we are now actively expanding the team to further develop our existing product lines, as well as accelerating our roadmap for new product lines."

Players in bands ranging from The Roots, Faith No More, Death Cab for Cutie, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Rolling Stones, Mastodon, Phantogram, Black Sabbath and more trust and use MONO products.

