Watch Paul Riario Demo Ernie Ball's New Ukulele Strings

In this clip, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out Ernie Ball's new ukulele strings. Watch the video above to see them in action.

Ernie Ball ukulele strings feature ball-end construction for faster, easier installation over traditional tie-end strings, which can prove difficult to wrap at tension around the bridge post. The ball-end design also prevents unwanted slack that comes from tie-end methods, delivering up to 20% faster break in times.

The strings are made from 100% nylon monofilament, providing a smooth, rich tone with a percussive attack, and are available in both black and clear nylon sets.

To find out more, head over to ernieball.com.