Watch Paul Riario Demo the Tex Mex Effects Crushed Velvet Germanium Fuzz Pedal

Tex Mex Effects recently unveiled its new Crushed Velvet Germanium Fuzz Pedal, a vintage style germanium fuzz with a bass switch and external bias control. Now, you can watch GW's Tech Editor, Paul Riario, take the pedal for a spin.

The Crushed Velvet Germanium Fuzz Pedal features three vintage N.O.S. (new old stock) germanium transistors tested for gain, current leakage and low noise, carefully selected through-hole components, true bypass and a hand-applied paint job.

The pedal is available now for $195.

For more information, head on over to texmexeffects.com.