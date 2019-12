In this new video, Whitechapel guitarist Alex Wade plays and discusses his DiMarzio D Activator 7 pickups, his signature ESP guitar and the new Whitechapel album, Our Endless War. The album was released April 29 through Metal Blade Records.

For more about the D Activator 7 bridge model, head here. For more about the D Activator 7 neck pickup, head here.

