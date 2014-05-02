Whitechapel Discuss and Perform Tracks from New Album, 'Our Endless War' —Video

In the new video below, which was created and posted by the crew at DiMarzio pickups, Whitechapel guitarists Alex Wade, Ben Savage and Zach Householder play several songs and give insight into the writing process for their new album, Our Endless War.

The album was released April 29 through Metal Blade Records.

In the video, Wade plays his LTD AW-7 guitar; Savage plays his LTD BS-7 and Householder plays his LTD ZH-7. All three guitars are equipped with DiMarzio pickups.

For more about the pickups — which include the D Activator 7, the LiquiFire 7 and the Crunch Lab 7 — head to dimarzio.com.