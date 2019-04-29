You're Probably Using Locking Tuners the Wrong Way

Do you use locking tuners? If so, Trey Xavier from Gear Gods has news for you: If you’re like a lot of guitarists, you’re probably using them the wrong way.

As Trey points out, “The concept behind locking tuners is very simple: a little clamp inside the tuning posts grabs your string and keeps it from becoming loose, and you can tighten it with a little knob on the back.”

The problems begin when guitarists attempt to do the very thing that the locking tuners do away with: the need to wrap your string around the post.

Notes Trey, “I’m gonna show you how to use the locking tuner the way it’s meant to be used."