Guitar World: Holiday 2011 Issue Video Downloads

The Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World is available now.
To download the Holiday issue videos, right-click with your mouse and "save as."
All videos, single download link (very large file!)
Lessons
The Beatles: intro and "Something"
The Beatles: "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"
The Beatles: "Strawberry Fields Forever"
Opeth: "The Grand Conjuration"
Columns
Dale Turner: Hole Notes
Metal Mike Chlasciak: Metal for Life
Guthrie Govan: Professor Shred
Gear Reviews
Epiphone '61 Reissue Casino 50th Anniversary hollowbody electric guitar
Gretsch G6136STL Silver Falcon electric guitar
Pritchard Gold ESTOC amplifier
Seymour Duncan Artist Signature YJM Fury STK-S10 pickups