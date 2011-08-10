Joe Robinson Fingerpicking Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the September 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the September 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Australian fingerpicking ace Joe Robinson talks about playing jazz, right hand technique and bebop and how to get into good, effective practice habits.

Intro and Jazz Playing Style

Lesson Contents

Intro and Jazz Playing Style

Right Hand Technique and Bebop Style

Development and Practice Habits

Harmonics Technique

Finding His Sound, His Gear

"The Gremlin"

