Opeth's Fredrik Akesson "The Devil's Orchard" Lesson

These videos are bonus content related to the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following video, Opeth Fredrik Akesson discusses some of the band's signature techniques, as featured in the song "The Devil's Orchard." "The Devil's Orchard" comes from the band's latest album, Heritage, which is out now.

For our full interview with Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt, head here.