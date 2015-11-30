Trending

The Top 50 Stomp Boxes, Devices and Processors of All Time

Has any piece of musical equipment proliferated more, or more rapidly, than the humble electric guitar effect unit?

Though there is no official tally, suffice it to say that thousands of stomp boxes, effect devices and processors have been created for the electric guitar over the past 60 years (and that’s not including rackmount effects). Conceivably, more than half of those devices are distortion, fuzz and overdrive effects.

So how did we come up with a list of the top 50 electric guitar effects of all time? Actually, it was easy, as most of these stomp boxes and devices turn up in the pages of this magazine on a regular basis every time we ask artists what they use in the studio and onstage.

Other effects got the nod for being the first of their kind (like the DeArmond Tremolo Control, which dates back to the Forties and was the first optional effect device) while a few passed muster for being undeniably cool or influential — even if they’re so rare that it will cost you a few thousand bucks to score one on eBay.

Popularity also was a critical factor in our choices, although we generally passed over a few best-selling reissues or boutique clones in favor of the real deal. So even though the Bubba Bob Buttcrack Tube Overdrive may sound more soulful than an original Tube Screamer, if it’s little more than a copy with slightly upgraded components, it didn’t make the cut.

If you love effects like we do, we hope you'll find this top-50 list a useful guide to discovering the classic effect boxes that have shaped the guitar sounds of rock, metal, blues, punk and many other styles. And if you're like us, it will undoubtedly compel you to plunk down a chunk of cash for a collectible pedal or two on eBay. Don't say you weren't warned.

Image 1 of 50

Image 2 of 50

Image 3 of 50

Image 4 of 50

Image 5 of 50

Image 6 of 50

Image 7 of 50

Image 8 of 50

Image 9 of 50

Image 10 of 50

Image 11 of 50

Image 12 of 50

Image 13 of 50

Image 14 of 50

Image 15 of 50

Image 16 of 50

Image 17 of 50

Image 18 of 50

Image 19 of 50

Image 20 of 50

Image 21 of 50

Image 22 of 50

Image 23 of 50

Image 24 of 50

Image 25 of 50

Image 26 of 50

Image 27 of 50

Image 28 of 50

Image 29 of 50

Image 30 of 50

Image 31 of 50

Image 32 of 50

Image 33 of 50

Image 34 of 50

Image 35 of 50

Image 36 of 50

Image 37 of 50

Image 38 of 50

Image 39 of 50

Image 40 of 50

Image 41 of 50

Image 42 of 50

Image 43 of 50

Image 44 of 50

Image 45 of 50

Image 46 of 50

Image 47 of 50

Image 48 of 50

Image 49 of 50

Image 50 of 50