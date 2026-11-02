Holiday 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

These videos represent bonus content for the Holiday 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the shockingly wonderful yellow one with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai on the cover.



For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (Satch, Vai, Ralph Macchio, Arlen Roth, Alabama Shakes, Billy Morrison and Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau – plus five gear reviews, three song transcriptions, The Gear Hunter, Shop Talk and Power Tools – pick up the new issue (starting November 3, 2026) at our online shop or on newsstands.



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Alex Skolnick: More on colorful legato phrasing with tapping - YouTube Watch On

Eric Gales: Drawing inspiration from gospel music - YouTube Watch On

Audley Freed joins GW! Lesson 1: Using rhythmic displacement - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa: A guide to navigating pickup selection - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

It's time once again for a handful of bonus videos from the insanely lovely and talented Guitar World crew. We know you have a 9:30 a.m. meeting scheduled with Clem H. Fandango, but watching these videos is much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much more important. Trust us!

Joe Bonamassa on his Tone Master ‘59 Twin, and why digital still has limits - YouTube Watch On

Luthier Cindy Hulej on dumpster diving for wood, a $100k scam, and life at Carmine Street Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Jack Gardiner's 5 riffs that made him: Hendrix, Yngwie, Paul Gilbert and more - YouTube Watch On

Rabea Massaad: The Five Riffs That Changed My Life - YouTube Watch On

The Joey Landreth Interview | The Bros. Landreth, Bonnie Raitt, and two amps with two reverbs - YouTube Watch On

The trials of Emily Wolfe: songwriting, signature guitars & why she sprays her pedals white - YouTube Watch On

Ola Strandberg on the new Boden Essential trem, the Plini N2, and a Strandberg with a headstock - YouTube Watch On