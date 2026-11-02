Holiday 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Joe Bonamassa, Cindy from Cindy Guitars, Alex Skolnick, Audley Freed, Eric Gales, Rabea Massaad, Emily Wolfe and more
These videos represent bonus content for the Holiday 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the shockingly wonderful yellow one with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai on the cover.
For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (Satch, Vai, Ralph Macchio, Arlen Roth, Alabama Shakes, Billy Morrison and Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau – plus five gear reviews, three song transcriptions, The Gear Hunter, Shop Talk and Power Tools – pick up the new issue (starting November 3, 2026) at our online shop or on newsstands.
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This month's bonus videos
It's time once again for a handful of bonus videos from the insanely lovely and talented Guitar World crew. We know you have a 9:30 a.m. meeting scheduled with Clem H. Fandango, but watching these videos is much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much more important. Trust us!
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Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
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