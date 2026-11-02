Holiday 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

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Starring Joe Bonamassa, Cindy from Cindy Guitars, Alex Skolnick, Audley Freed, Eric Gales, Rabea Massaad, Emily Wolfe and more

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(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein)
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These videos represent bonus content for the Holiday 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the shockingly wonderful yellow one with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai on the cover.

For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (Satch, Vai, Ralph Macchio, Arlen Roth, Alabama Shakes, Billy Morrison and Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau – plus five gear reviews, three song transcriptions, The Gear Hunter, Shop Talk and Power Tools – pick up the new issue (starting November 3, 2026) at our online shop or on newsstands.

Or improve your life by subscribing!

Alex Skolnick: More on colorful legato phrasing with tapping - YouTube Alex Skolnick: More on colorful legato phrasing with tapping - YouTube
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Eric Gales: Drawing inspiration from gospel music - YouTube Eric Gales: Drawing inspiration from gospel music - YouTube
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Audley Freed joins GW! Lesson 1: Using rhythmic displacement - YouTube Audley Freed joins GW! Lesson 1: Using rhythmic displacement - YouTube
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Joe Bonamassa: A guide to navigating pickup selection - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: A guide to navigating pickup selection - YouTube
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This month's bonus videos

It's time once again for a handful of bonus videos from the insanely lovely and talented Guitar World crew. We know you have a 9:30 a.m. meeting scheduled with Clem H. Fandango, but watching these videos is much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much more important. Trust us!

Joe Bonamassa on his Tone Master ‘59 Twin, and why digital still has limits - YouTube Joe Bonamassa on his Tone Master ‘59 Twin, and why digital still has limits - YouTube
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Luthier Cindy Hulej on dumpster diving for wood, a $100k scam, and life at Carmine Street Guitars - YouTube Luthier Cindy Hulej on dumpster diving for wood, a $100k scam, and life at Carmine Street Guitars - YouTube
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Jack Gardiner's 5 riffs that made him: Hendrix, Yngwie, Paul Gilbert and more - YouTube Jack Gardiner's 5 riffs that made him: Hendrix, Yngwie, Paul Gilbert and more - YouTube
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Rabea Massaad: The Five Riffs That Changed My Life - YouTube Rabea Massaad: The Five Riffs That Changed My Life - YouTube
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The Joey Landreth Interview | The Bros. Landreth, Bonnie Raitt, and two amps with two reverbs - YouTube The Joey Landreth Interview | The Bros. Landreth, Bonnie Raitt, and two amps with two reverbs - YouTube
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The trials of Emily Wolfe: songwriting, signature guitars & why she sprays her pedals white - YouTube The trials of Emily Wolfe: songwriting, signature guitars & why she sprays her pedals white - YouTube
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Ola Strandberg on the new Boden Essential trem, the Plini N2, and a Strandberg with a headstock - YouTube Ola Strandberg on the new Boden Essential trem, the Plini N2, and a Strandberg with a headstock - YouTube
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Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

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