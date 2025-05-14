July 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Recommended reading

The one where Joe Bonamassa demonstrates exactly what makes Eric Johnson so unique and Jared James Nichols shows you how to make your cats howl!

Hello, loyal print fans! These videos represent the bonus content for the visually staggering July 2025 issue of Guitar World magazine, aka the one where a 24-year-old Angus Young is pointing to the gray lightning bolt that sits above the dashing Guitar World logo.

For the tabs that go with the first four videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including the AC/DC gang, Alex Lifeson, Thurston Moore, Sophie Lloyd, Brian Ray, Gary Holt, the Deafheaven dudes and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting May 13, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Joe Bonamassa: The influence of the great Eric Johnson - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: The influence of the great Eric Johnson - YouTube
Watch On
Cory Wong: How to approach rhythm guitar like a drummer - YouTube Cory Wong: How to approach rhythm guitar like a drummer - YouTube
Watch On
Sue Foley: Essential blues riffs for soloing, part 2 - YouTube Sue Foley: Essential blues riffs for soloing, part 2 - YouTube
Watch On
Jared James Nichols: Targeting the ♭5 “blue note” - YouTube Jared James Nichols: Targeting the ♭5 “blue note” - YouTube
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got studio visits by Warren Haynes and Nita Strauss, a whole mess of gear demos by Paul Riario and more. Enjoy!

Statesboro Blues! Warren Haynes shows us his favorite Allman Brothers Band guitar riffs - YouTube Statesboro Blues! Warren Haynes shows us his favorite Allman Brothers Band guitar riffs - YouTube
Watch On
Nita Strauss plays Summer Storm, "the song that says who I am as a guitar player" - YouTube Nita Strauss plays Summer Storm,
Watch On
Erja Lyytinen: 6 essential slide guitar licks to add extra expression to your slide solos - YouTube Erja Lyytinen: 6 essential slide guitar licks to add extra expression to your slide solos - YouTube
Watch On
GW demos the new Reverend Bob Balch FR (Floyd Rose) model – built for Fu Manchu! - YouTube GW demos the new Reverend Bob Balch FR (Floyd Rose) model – built for Fu Manchu! - YouTube
Watch On
D'Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 electric guitar demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario - YouTube D'Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 electric guitar demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On
Mark Morton: star-studded solo album, Gibson signature rumors & the six figure guitar he just sold - YouTube Mark Morton: star-studded solo album, Gibson signature rumors & the six figure guitar he just sold - YouTube
Watch On
Taylor Gold Label 814E Review: Vintage Soul Meets Modern Innovation | With Paul Riario - YouTube Taylor Gold Label 814E Review: Vintage Soul Meets Modern Innovation | With Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On
DEMO: I tried Spark NEO with 7 and a half guitars — and here's what happened - YouTube DEMO: I tried Spark NEO with 7 and a half guitars — and here's what happened - YouTube
Watch On
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

