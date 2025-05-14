July 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
The one where Joe Bonamassa demonstrates exactly what makes Eric Johnson so unique and Jared James Nichols shows you how to make your cats howl!
Hello, loyal print fans! These videos represent the bonus content for the visually staggering July 2025 issue of Guitar World magazine, aka the one where a 24-year-old Angus Young is pointing to the gray lightning bolt that sits above the dashing Guitar World logo.
For the tabs that go with the first four videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including the AC/DC gang, Alex Lifeson, Thurston Moore, Sophie Lloyd, Brian Ray, Gary Holt, the Deafheaven dudes and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting May 13, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got studio visits by Warren Haynes and Nita Strauss, a whole mess of gear demos by Paul Riario and more. Enjoy!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
