July 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, loyal print fans! These videos represent the bonus content for the visually staggering July 2025 issue of Guitar World magazine, aka the one where a 24-year-old Angus Young is pointing to the gray lightning bolt that sits above the dashing Guitar World logo.



For the tabs that go with the first four videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including the AC/DC gang, Alex Lifeson, Thurston Moore, Sophie Lloyd, Brian Ray, Gary Holt, the Deafheaven dudes and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting May 13, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Joe Bonamassa: The influence of the great Eric Johnson - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong: How to approach rhythm guitar like a drummer - YouTube Watch On

Sue Foley: Essential blues riffs for soloing, part 2 - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: Targeting the ♭5 “blue note” - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got studio visits by Warren Haynes and Nita Strauss, a whole mess of gear demos by Paul Riario and more. Enjoy!

Statesboro Blues! Warren Haynes shows us his favorite Allman Brothers Band guitar riffs - YouTube Watch On

Nita Strauss plays Summer Storm, "the song that says who I am as a guitar player" - YouTube Watch On

Erja Lyytinen: 6 essential slide guitar licks to add extra expression to your slide solos - YouTube Watch On

GW demos the new Reverend Bob Balch FR (Floyd Rose) model – built for Fu Manchu! - YouTube Watch On

D'Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 electric guitar demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario - YouTube Watch On

Mark Morton: star-studded solo album, Gibson signature rumors & the six figure guitar he just sold - YouTube Watch On

Taylor Gold Label 814E Review: Vintage Soul Meets Modern Innovation | With Paul Riario - YouTube Watch On