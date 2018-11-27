15 Fun, Easy to Play Guitar Riffs

Guitar instructor Paul Davids—whose videos we like featuring on this here website from time to time—just released a new one, in which he simply demonstrates 15 great guitar riffs that are both fun to play and easy for beginners to master.

As for song choice, there's something for just about everyone here. From the Red Hot Chili Peppers' "I Could Have Lied" to Porcupine Tree's "SHESMOVEDON" to a personal favorite of mine, The Cure's "A Forest," Davids offers riffs for guitarists of all musical inclinations.

You can check them all out in the video above.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.