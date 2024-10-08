5 dissonant guitar chords that hold unexpected delights – including one of Alex Lifeson's favorite shapes

By
( )
published

We're always talking about harmonious chord pairings, but these discordant shapes will bring tension and surprise to your playing

Close-up of guitar playing
(Image credit: Getty Images/simonkr)

When we combine harmonious intervals to create chords, there are various conventions we follow (consciously or otherwise) to avoid unpleasant dissonances. Here, we’re going to do no such thing! We will head boldly into a world of discord with our eyes wide open and see what unexpected delights can be found.

The most discordant interval is arguably the minor 2nd (semitone), so we'll find chord shapes/voicings that incorporate it. Generally, the lower the interval is in a chord, the more profound its effect. So none of our featured chords has a minor 2nd in the bass.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.