How to introduce “murder mystery” guitar chords to your playing – without getting your fingers in a twist

Tuition
By
( , )
published

Altered chords should not scare anyone. Here are five shapes to explore when looking for a chord with some dramatic dissonance

Silhouette of an unrecognizable male musician playing guitar in a nightclub
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In my previous column, we looked at the difference between extended and altered chords, and I wanted to give some further examples and explanations of how altered chords work in practical terms.

After all, the guitar can be a tricky instrument on which to conceptualise music theory! All but one of the examples here have been altered – namely, at least one note has been raised or lowered from where you would normally expect to find it in the ‘parent’ scale. We’ll talk about which one is the odd one out (and why) later.

We can get some pretty dissonant ‘murder mystery’ type chords without having to get our fingers in a twist.

However, most chords don’t present themselves to us neatly on the fretboard in linear scale order in the way in which they do on the piano keyboard. This can be off putting until you realise that virtually all altered chords are based around a small selection of more familiar shapes. Have a look for yourself.

Example 1. A7(#5)

(Image credit: Future)

Based on the regular A7, this version omits the 5th (E) you might normally expect to find on the fifth string, but if we look at the second string there is a #5 (F) at the top. A #5th is often referred to as augmented, so if you see A7(aug 5) on a chord chart, this is it!

Example 2. D7b9

(Image credit: Future)

This would be a D9 chord, but if we look at it from low to high, we have: root (D) - major 3rd (F#) - dominant 7th (C) - b9 (Eb). The Eb/b9 is the note that makes this an altered chord. Play this after a D7(#9) and end with E minor and you’ll recognise a fragment of Pink Floyd’s Breathe.

Example 3. Gm/maj7

(Image credit: Future)

This is based on a Gm7 chord, but instead of the dominant 7th (F), this features a major 7th (F#). We’ve just found the odd one out! A b3rd does not count as ‘altered’ in the theoretical sense, neither does a dominant/b7 or major 7th. Still a great chord, though.

Example 4. C9(#11)

(Image credit: Future)

If you rake down across the strings slowly, this sounds like a regular C9 chord. However, once you get to the first string, that F# is raised, as opposed to the F you usually find in the C major scale. That’s why this is an altered chord. It’s much nicer than adding a regular 11th (F) on top.

Example 5. Amaj7(#5)

(Image credit: Future)

This very dramatic chord is an Amaj7(#5). Shifting (altering) the 5th up a semitone from E to F on the second string takes us from pretty love songs to ‘murder mystery’ territory. It’s worth noting that using a dominant 7th in this chord (G) would bring us back to the A7(#5) of Example 1.

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about chords
Eric Johnson plays his Daphne Blue Fender Stratocaster onstage during the 2024 G3 Tour, with purple dry ice int he background.

Embellishing guitar chords is the best way to liven up your rhythm work – and these 5 Eric Johnson-inspired chord voicings will open new harmonic doors in your playing
Jimi Hendrix plays London&#039;s Royal Albert Hall in 1969, and is lost in the moment as he plays a rhythm figure on his Fender Stratocaster.

Confused about altered and extended guitar chords? Here’s the theory behind them – and how they can supercharge your songwriting
A Line 6 HX Stomp on a concrete floor

The Line 6 HX Stomp just got a $100 discount at Guitar Center – here's 5 reasons it's been on my 'board for the past two years
See more latest