Add This Blazing Lick to Your Blues and Rock Soloing

In this lesson, courtesy of Elixir Strings, guitarist Kris Barras demonstrates a blazing lick to add to your rock and blues soloing. Implementing the chromatic scale, the lick can be utilized over both dominant 7th and minor chords. Check it out the video above.

Known for his screaming guitar solos and slick slide technique, Barras uses Elixir Electric Nickel Plated Steel strings with Optiweb coating, gauges 11-49. "I hate changing strings and I can always rely on Elixir Strings to maintain a great feel and awesome tone, show after show," he shares.

To find out more about Kris Barras, head over to krisbarrasband.com, and for the latest on Elixir Strings, visit elixirstrings.com.