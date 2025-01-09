“Using these wider voicings creates an interesting and warm-sounding rhythm pattern that’s also fun to solo over”: How inverted boogie riffing can shake up your blues

Jim Oblon shows us the tricks behind inverted boogie riffing – and the best part is you don’t have to stand on your head to play it

Jim Oblon: Putting the 5th in the bass in a blues shuffle - YouTube Jim Oblon: Putting the 5th in the bass in a blues shuffle - YouTube
The shuffle is a popular rhythmic feel used in various styles of music, especially blues. I play a lot of blues-based music in my live sets, and a fair amount of those tunes feature a shuffle feel, which is built on an undercurrent of eighth-note triplets and “swung” eighth notes.

Jim Oblon

Virtuoso guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Jim Oblon has toured and recorded with Paul Simon, Lucinda Williams and many others. His latest album is 2023’s I Wanna Be Loved.