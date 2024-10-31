“Over time, her arrangements became more creative and composed and could stand on their own as melodic instrumentals”: A pioneering protest singer, American folk legend Joan Baez draws on jazz and flamenco for her intricate picking patterns

Tuition
By
( )
published

Ever since the '60s, Joan Baez has delivered a message with her music, but she was never going to be a two-chord folkie with a bellyful of fire. Her sound takes from jazz and flamenco with picking patterns that are as good as a fingerprint

Folk legend Joan Baez wears a red shirt and plays her small-bodied Martin 0-40 acoustic guitar onstage in NYC
(Image credit: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)

In this lesson, we are exploring the guitar style of one of the most celebrated ‘protest singers’ of America in the 1960s and beyond. A legend of the folk genre, Joan Baez was born in New York in 1941 but moved frequently as her father’s employment situation often changed.

An early interest in music saw her learning ukulele as a child and this quickly led her to guitar. Watching Pete Seeger play live in her early teens re-enforced her goal to become a singer-songwriter herself.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Stuart Ryan
Stuart Ryan

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.