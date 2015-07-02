Betcha Can't Play This: Ethan Brosh's Cascading Harmonics — Video

In this new edition of Betcha Can't Play This, guitarist Ethan Brosh demonstrates his way of playing cascading harmonics.

You'll notice this video is much longer than the typical Betcha Can't Play This video, since it goes into greater left- and right-hand detail—and into greater detail across the board. You'll also notice there's no tab included (Again, the longer video explains the fret positions and a whole lot more).

For two other Betcha Can't Play This columns by Brosh, check out Betcha Can't Play This: Guitarist Ethan Brosh Lays Down the Challenge and Betcha Can't Play This: Diminished Madness with Guitarist Ethan Brosh. You'll find a third one under RELATED CONTENT, below the photo.

For more about Brosh, visit ethanbrosh.com.

As always, good luck! We have more on the way!