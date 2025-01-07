Confused about altered and extended guitar chords? Here’s the theory behind them – and how they can supercharge your songwriting

Players such as Jimi Hendrix had extensive altered and extended chord vocabularies to draw upon

Jimi Hendrix plays London&#039;s Royal Albert Hall in 1969, and is lost in the moment as he plays a rhythm figure on his Fender Stratocaster.
Terms such as ‘altered’ and ‘extended’ chords are relatively simple to explain. Extended chords add other notes from the scale to the existing root-3rd-5th triad (for example, C-E-G), so if we add a 7th, we’d call this a major 7th chord (C-E-G-B).

We can extend up to a 13th in this way by progressively adding in the non-chord tones of a scale – in theory, at least.

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.