Dale Turner: Hole Notes - June 2011

This is the Player for GW V2.0

Figures 1-2 Dale Turner from the Musician's Institute in Hollywood shines some light on the technique of blueglass legend Doc Watson, who, at age 88, is still influencing new players. These examples are inspired by Watson's take on "Black Mountain Rag," which he's been performing for decades. The video above starts out with a fiddle-like riff in open C that incorporates some flat picking between "double strumming." After that, we see how Watson mimics fiddle and bass parts -- and we add the hint of an F chord.

This is the Player for GW V2.0

Figures 3-5 This video gets into some tricky cross-picking, some quick alternate picking and a barn-burning passage that incorporates a bit of thumb voicing, plus a touch of G7 and F. If you're not used to alternate picking, be sure to start out slowly until you get the hang of these fun riffs. The results will be well worth it!