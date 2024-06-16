“The faster you get in the zone, the better the music is, so why wait?” Dean Brown was a fusion master who played with everyone from Marcus Miller to Eric Clapton – and maintained there are only two rules in music

Session ace, author and teacher, and a guitarist who put mind, body and soul into his playing, the late Dean Brown was a fusion legend. We pay tribute to his physical style

Dean Brown playing with Marcus Miller in Switzerland, 2005
(Image credit: Lionel FLUSIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Everyone at Guitar Techniques was saddened to hear of the passing of Dean Brown, the incredible American jazz-fusion guitarist and session musician. 

Perhaps best known as a frequent collaborator with the virtuoso bassist and producer Marcus Miller, or maybe for his work with heavyweight jazz artists such as Michael Brecker and The Brecker Brothers, Joe Zawinul, Billy Cobham, and David Sanborn, Brown fitted in perfectly among jazz-fusion’s elite. The Sanborn connection led to Dean working with Eric Clapton.

