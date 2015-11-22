Escape the Fate Guitarist Thrasher Says Betcha Can't Play This — Video

Escape the Fate guitarist Thrasher recently visited the Guitar World studio to shoot a few quick videos.

These include a playthrough of "Alive," a track from the band's new album, Hate Me, and a brand-new edition of Betcha Can't Play This.

Check out his minor pentatonic lick below and let us know how you do!

Hate Me was released October 30 via Eleven Seven Music.

For more about Escape the Fate, follow them on Facebook.

