Exclusive Video: Asking Alexandria's Ben and Cameron Demonstrate the "Closure" Guitar Riffs

In this exclusive video, Ben Bruce and Cameron Liddell from Asking Alexandria demonstrate how they play their respective guitar parts in the "simple and effective" verse riff from their song "Closure," which is off their latest album, Reckless & Relentless.

First they play it at regular speed, then they slow it down so that "even a 5-year-old can play it," as Ben says.

If you haven't heard "Closure," here's the official video, which GuitarWorld.com premiered on July 5.

Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides will be featured on the cover of the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which hits newsstands on July 26.

Until -- and after -- that time, be on the lookout for exclusive content, including videos, lessons and greetings, plus tour blogs and other articles -- from both bands and other bands on this summer's Vans Warped Tour.