Exclusive Premiere: "Closure" Video by Asking Alexandria

Here's the exclusive premiere of Asking Alexandria's brand-new video for "Closure," which is off their 2011 album, Reckless & Relentless. The album was featured in Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of the first half of 2011.

Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides will be featured on the cover of the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which will hit newsstands on July 26.

Until -- and after -- that time, be on the lookout for exclusive content, including videos, lessons and greetings, plus tour blogs and other articles -- from both bands and other bands on this summer's Vans Warped Tour.

