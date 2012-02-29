Exotic Techniques: Tap/Slide Style Three-Note Groupings

In this lesson, we go back to a previous lesson's technique of using tapping in combination with slides, hammer-ons and unassisted hammer-ons to generate speed and create a very fluid, "bubbly" type of sound.

What I like most about this technique is that it is a very easy method of pulling off fast licks without requiring much dexterity from all the fingers of the fretting hand.

Whereas before we went over some licks in groupings of four, in this particular lesson, I would like to give you some examples of this technique in groupings of three.

Before we continue, remember you can check out my last five lessons. And also remember to consult the video at the bottom of this blog post. It will be a big help.

Onto the lesson!

FIGURE A shows us a simple lick that is mostly pentatonic in B minor.

FIGURE B is actually a tapped Bm arpeggio, with one voicing of the chord being tapped and a different voicing of Bm being fretted with the other hand. Finally, we can see how both

FIGURE A and B can be combined into one long run in groupings of three (triplets). Remember that a hair scrunch can be useful around the neck to dampen strings if you have a lot of gain, which will help avoid a lot of excess noise.

Also, the challenge is for every note to be clean, relatively at an even volume, and even spaced apart (rhythmically accurate).

Cyamak Ashtiani is an award-winning rock/pop guitarist and songwriter who has written, toured and recorded with a multitude of major and indie recording artists. Recently, he has toured with Rockstar: Supernova's Lukas Rossi and country/rap artist Mikel Knight. You can catch his new project with former Dry Cell frontman Jeff Gutt at ShadesOfTheVillain.com and his clothing line at 1251Clothing.com, of which he is a cofounder.