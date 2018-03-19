Five Simple Riffs From Five Iconic Bands

Sometimes, nothing feels better than playing some classic rock riffs. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, just plugging your guitar in and rocking out can be just what the doctor ordered after a long day.

In his newest video, guitar instructor Robert Baker aims to help you do just that, demonstrating five simple riffs from iconic bands such as Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Van Halen.

You can grab the tabs for the lesson down below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.