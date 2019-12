Here's another video from Texas Blues Alley , the guys who brought you How to Be a Jerk Guitar Player in 10 Easy Steps and How to Play Stevie Ray Vaughan's Multi-String "Texas Flood" Bends .

"In this video I'll show you how I setup the action on my Strats, and why," says Anthony from TXBA. "I'll explain how I determine the correct height of the first string and how I set the height of the other strings relative to that."

