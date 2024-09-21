“Fret-hand muting is a technique that’s not often talked about, but I find it invaluable while using an overdriven tone”: How fret-hand muting can clean up your picking technique – especially with gain

By
published

Texan maestro David Grissom shows us how we can tidy up our hybrid picking and help accentuate syncopated rhythms in our playing

A black-and-white image of David Grissom playing his signature PRS
(Image credit: K.T. Yarbrough)

Hybrid picking is a combination of fingerpicking and flatpicking. For most applications, I’ll clasp the pick between my pick-hand index finger and thumb, as I’d normally hold it, and use the pick to strike the low strings with downstrokes while picking the higher strings with my middle and ring fingers, and sometimes the pinkie too.

In many cases, using hybrid picking allows me to selectively include one or more open-string drone notes along with flatpicked fretted notes on lower strings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Grissom

David Grissom has toured or recorded with Buddy Guy, John Mellencamp, Storyville, the Allman Brothers Band, Robben Ford and John Mayall. In 2022, Guitar World named him one of the 30 greatest Texas guitarists of all time.