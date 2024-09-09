The “train beat” is a staple of country and blues music – and learning to play over it will hone your hybrid picking and timing

By
published

Jim Oblon's debut Guitar World column is all about country-fried rhythm guitar, but it's a lesson for any player who wants to understand pocket and groove

Jim Oblon plays a resonator guitar in a dimly lit image
(Image credit: Fede Petro)

Hello, everyone, and welcome to my new Guitar World column! Over the course of these lessons, I look forward to demonstrating many of my favorite approaches and techniques that I rely on for rhythm guitar and soloing.

Stylistically, I’m a big fan of everything from classic Chicago blues to country, western swing, jazz and more, and it has become natural for me to draw on elements of all of these different styles in performance and recording situations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jim Oblon

Virtuoso guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Jim Oblon has toured and recorded with Paul Simon, Lucinda Williams and many others. His latest album is 2023’s I Wanna Be Loved.