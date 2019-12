In this video, Guitar World's own Jimmy Brown shows you how to play the classic, George Harrison-penned Beatles track, "Here Comes the Sun."

In the lesson—which you can check out above—Brown plays the song in full, before breaking it down into more bite-size pieces.

