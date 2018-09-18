Improve Your Soloing Technique with a Few Tricks

(Image credit: Pixabay/Free for Commercial Use)

Looking for ways to spruce up your soloing technique? Look no further.

Every guitarist reaches a point in their soloing career where they want to take the knowledge they’ve learned and turn it into something greater. However, running up and down the same scales repeatedly can get a bit tedious.

But what if you could perfect your bending and add chord tones to spruce up your technique?

Mike Olekshy shows us a great example of how to do this in the below video. Make sure your bending is in tune every time with a trick that Olekshy demonstrates, and learn how the chord tones will color your soloing. With enough practice, you can turn those scale runs into an awesome guitar solo whenever you need it!

Written by Monique Hernandez-Fuentes of guitartricks.com.