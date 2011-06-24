Inevitable End's Marcus Bertilsson: "Zen" and "Memento" Lesson

Guitarist Marcus Bertilsson of Swedish death metal band Inevitable End just sent us this informative (and hilarious) video demonstrating how to play the songs "Zen" and "Memento."

Both tracks come from the band's latest album, The Oculus, which came out last month (May) via Relapse Records. Check out the video below.

The Oculus is currently streaming on the band's website here, you can like them on Facebook here, and pick up the new album here. Enjoy!

You can also check out some footage of the band in the studio recording The Oculus below.