Last week, Joe Bonamassa was feeling a bit under the weather, but he still had time—and the desire—to whip up a quick lesson video for the gang on the Les Paul Forum.

"At home nursing a pretty good head cold and sinus infection," wrote Bonamassa January 28 on his Facebook page. "I was bored and thought I would do a lesson for my friends at the Les Paul Forum."

You can check out his video, which is about fretboard knowledge, below.

Hope you're feeling better, Joe!