“The intensity of Rory’s guitar playing – the emotion, the sound and his incredible attack – was mindblowing for me”: Joe Bonamassa pays tribute to the late, great Irish blues-rock icon Rory Gallagher

Tuition
By published

He might have only just learned how to pronounce Gallagher's name properly, but JoBo is a player who idolized the man, and will pay tribute to him in three shows this summer in Cork, Ireland

Joe Bonamassa [left] wears a deep blue suit and polka-dotted shirt and plays his green refin Strat; the late Irish blues legend Rory Gallagher [right] screams and inflicts some punishment on his heavily worn number one Stratocaster.
(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images; Erica Echenberg/Redferns)

This column is dedicated to legendary Irish blues-rock guitarist Rory Gallagher, whose last name I recently learned should be pronounced, “Galla-her.” I’ve been saying it wrong for my whole life!

Later this year, on July 1, 2 and 3, I will be playing a three-night tribute to Rory at The Marquee in his hometown of Cork, Ireland. The shows are sanctioned by Peter Aikin, who was Rory’s promoter, as well as Rory’s brother Donal and Donal’s son, Daniel. While I was preparing for these shows, it was politely mentioned to me the proper pronunciation of Rory’s last name.

During rehearsals, the default for the tunes we’d be playing was Rory’s landmark double live album, Irish Tour ’74. The songs we focused on were Bullfrog Blues, Cradle Rock, Who’s That Coming? and a few others.

Joe Bonamassa: A tribute to the great Rory Gallagher, part 1 - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: A tribute to the great Rory Gallagher, part 1 - YouTube
Watch On

When I was a kid and first heard Figure 1, which is along the lines of the initial notes of Cradle Rock, the explosive opening track on this seminal album, I was floored!

The intensity of Rory’s guitar playing – the emotion, the sound and his incredible attack – was mind-blowing for me. These riffs are based on the E blues scale (E, G, A, Bb, B, D).

(Image credit: Future)

Figure 2 is along the lines of the song’s primary main riff, which moves from single-note phrases, performed with fast hammer/pulls from the open A string to B at the 2nd fret, to accented G5 and A5 chords.

(Image credit: Future)

Rory had a great way of choking down on the pick and picking hard, resulting in an array of fantastic sounding pinch harmonics (P.H.).

Figure 3 offers an example of E blues-scale riffs, with each note sounded with an aggressive downstroke in order to accentuate these harmonics.

(Image credit: Future)

Rory also possessed a fast and expressive vibrato, as demonstrated in Figure 4. This four-bar phrase is based primarily on the E minor pentatonic scale (E, G, A, B, D) and moves to the E blues scale in bars 3 and 4.

I begin in 8th position, and after the initial whole-step bend and release from A to B at the 10th fret on the B string, I land again on the A and apply heavy vibrato.

I then repeat the bend-and-release and follow it with E, on the G string’s 9th fret, which I again aggressively shake. As I move through the rest of the phrase, I add a similarly heavy vibrato to each held note.

(Image credit: Future)

Rory was also an incredible slide player, in a variety of tunings. Cradle Rock is played in standard tuning, and Rory would grab a slide and play blistering solos, which can be heard on every live version of this track.

An added bonus is that Irish Tour ’74 was filmed, so you can watch a lot of performance footage featured on this recording.

Next time, we’ll delve into a deeper examination of Rory’s slide playing. He also has a great acoustic catalog, which included covers of Mississippi John Hurt songs played on a Martin D-28 or a D-35, and Rory’s voice was, of course, phenomenal.

Definitely check out as much of Rory’s music as you can!

Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artist lessons
Cory Wong playing his signature Fender Stratocaster

“For some players, their approach to rhythm guitar is, ‘Oh, someone else gets to do all of the fun stuff while I do this…’” Think playing rhythm guitar is boring? Cory Wong is here to change your mind
Jared James Nichols works the crowd in Nashville with his Goldtop Les Paul Standard. The stage is illuminated in purple.

“This is a technique that has been used to great effect by some of my biggest blues heroes”: By thumb-picking bass notes while playing a melody, you can be your own rhythm section – Jared James Nichols shows you how
Seymour Duncan Silencer Jazzmaster pickups sit on top of a candy apple red Jazzmaster

“Classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology”: Are Seymour Duncan's new Jazzmaster Silencers the ultimate Jazzmaster pickups?
See more latest
Most Popular
Cory Wong playing his signature Fender Stratocaster
“For some players, their approach to rhythm guitar is, ‘Oh, someone else gets to do all of the fun stuff while I do this…’” Think playing rhythm guitar is boring? Cory Wong is here to change your mind
TGR345 How to bend strings
“A few poorly intonated sustained bends in a solo can make the guitar's most emotive technique sound bad”: Learning how to bend strings correctly is one of the quickest ways to make your playing sound better
capo at 7th fret
This easy chord trick appears on classic songs by the Beatles, the Eagles, Paul Simon and Passenger – discover new sounds with familiar chord shapes by using a capo at the 7th fret
Marcin Patrzalek
Marcin’s percussive fingerstyle is dropping jaws with its stunning mix of speed, complexity and explosive dynamics. The warm-ups that fuel his virtuosity are guaranteed to boost your own playing
Spanish musician Paco de Lucia (born Francisco Sanchez Gomez, 1947 - 2014) plays guitar during the World Music Institute &#039;Flamenco Festival New York 2004&#039; concert at the Beacon Theater, New York, New York, February 27, 2004
It’s the flamenco technique that lit the rhythmic fire under Marcin and Paco de Lucía, and treats all four fingers and thumb as separate plectrums – why learning rasgueado will give your picking hand a huge turbo boost
Jared James Nichols works the crowd in Nashville with his Goldtop Les Paul Standard. The stage is illuminated in purple.
“This is a technique that has been used to great effect by some of my biggest blues heroes”: By thumb-picking bass notes while playing a melody, you can be your own rhythm section – Jared James Nichols shows you how
The great Jimmy Reed wears a sharp suit and bow-tie and plays an Airline electric guitar in this archive live shot from 1960
Jimmy Reed was one of the most influential blues guitarists to ever live – and his fingerpicking style makes an incredible launching pad for improvisation
James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performing live onstage, playing Gibson Flying V guitars
The gallop is the most important metal rhythm of them all – learn the breakneck guitar technique behind classic Metallica, Slayer and Iron Maiden riffs
Joe Bonamassa and Gary Moore: Bonamassa plays a &#039;59 Les Paul Standard, wears a dark suit and shades, while this archive pick of the late Moore sees him embrace the &#039;80s with a sleeveless red jacket and matching Strat.
“Gary’s approach to soloing was like placing a brick on a car’s gas pedal. Like SRV and Jimi Hendrix, he had infinite passion and musical ideas”: Joe Bonamassa explains the expressive soloing secrets of his hero Gary Moore
Parts of the guitar
What's a bridge? What's a headstock? What do we mean by a 'cutaway'? All the parts of a guitar explained