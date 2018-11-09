Learn the Guitar Habits of Eddie Van Halen

(Image credit: Tyler Larson)

If there was a Mount Rushmore of guitar players, I’m pretty sure Eddie Van Halen would be carved directly in the middle, with frazzled hair and a cigarette dangling from his grinning lips.

What makes Eddie’s guitar habits so appealing to any guitar player looking to improve or find inspiration is the fact that they’re a personification of his on-stage antics: hypnotizing, flashy, confident, and most of all, fun.

If you’ve never caught one of my Habits of… lessons before, I aim to tease out the approaches and lines of thinking behind of our favorite guitar legends in order to adapt their expertise to our own guitar playing. The endgame is to avoid becoming carbon copies of those guitarists ourselves… because that will never happen.

Retaining and refining your voice on your instrument should be the ultimate goal for any musician, and lessons like these can help you do just that. While Eddie may have never taken a guitar lesson in his life, he can certainly teach us a lot. Who knows? You may experience an eruption of new skills in your playing.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining and educational content receives millions of views per month and has enrolled tens of thousands of students in his online guitar courses, which rank among the highest satisfaction ratings of any online educator in the music industry. Check out Tyler’s flagship course Guitar Super System and follow his daily content on YouTube.