Learning the David Gilmour Bend

Guitar instructor Paul Davids—the man behind GW favorites "Are We All Tuning Our Guitars Wrong" and "Is This the Mother of All Finger Exercises," among others—recently uploaded a new video, showing eager guitarists how to duplicate David Gilmour's legendary string bending technique.

In the video, Davids takes a look at the string-bending in Gilmour's solos on the Pink Floyd songs "Shine On You Crazy Diamond," "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall." You can check it out above.

Tabs for the songs in the video are available on his Patreon page.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.