Lesson: "Maybe I'm Amazed" by Paul McCartney

Part 1/7: Intro and 1st Verse Lesson "Maybe I'm Amazed" is a piano-based song, so in the first part of this lesson, Matt Scharfglass shows you how to create a piano-like sound on your guitar using pickup selection and the tone knob. This video also covers the song's intro and introduces you to the verse chords.

Part 2/7: 1st Verse Example and 1st Chorus Lesson In this video, Matt shows you the verse chords and an optional organ-arranged-for-guitar fill in an alternate tuning that emphasizes the chromatic run in the verse. The latter half of the video demonstrates the chords for the first chorus. The full chorus example is in Part 3.

Part 3/7: 1st Chorus Example Matt plays through the 1st chorus, which he taught in Part 2.

Part 4/7: 1st Solo Example and Lesson and Second Chorus Lesson Matt shows you one of Paul McCartney's favorite solo techniques, the pre-bend and release, along with how to play the entire first solo. This video also covers a second guitar part under the latter half of the solo which arpeggiates the piano chords being played underneath.

Part 5/7: 2nd Verse Lesson In Part 5, Matt shows you the octaved chords used in the second chorus, along with the muted chord technique that McCartney uses in the second verse. The technique involves fingering the chord, but not pressing the strings all the way down to the fretboard while palm-muting.

Part 6/7: 2nd Verse Example Matt runs through the muted second verse part he demonstrated in Part 5.

Part 7/7: Second Guitar Solo and Alternate Outro Matt demonstrates the second solo, which is mainly comprised of variations on riffs from the first solo. In the studio version of "Maybe I'm Amazed," the song fades out over the chorus chord progression. As an added bonus, Matt demonstrates an alternate outro based on the live version of the song. (Note: the alternate ending does not appear in the magazine transcription)