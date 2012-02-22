Loud & Proud: Building Patterns in the Pentatonic Scale, Part 1

This video is related to the March 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

In the first edition of Glenn Proudfoot's new Guitar World column, "Loud & Proud," the Australian guitarist looks at a few simple ways of building patterns inside the pentatonic box.

"Early in my development, I always struggled to find ways to build nice-sounding runs that moves across the neck," said Proudfoot. "I found that grouping notes in different patterns of threes, fours and gives, as well as other patterns, helped me tremendously in this pursuit."