Martin Miller literally wrote the book on Modern Rock Guitar Soloing – so who better to show you how to get more from your minor pentatonic and blues solos?

By Martin Miller
( Guitar Techniques )
published

The German guitarist, composer, producer, educator and Ibanez signature artist shows you how to navigate a blues-pop ballad, with licks inspired by Steve Lukather, David Gilmour and Joe Bonamassa

Martin Miller with his Ibanez signature guitar
(Image credit: Provided/PR)

One of my favourite tracks from my Modern Rock Guitar Soloing book is a blues pop-style ballad in the key of C# minor, combining musical elements typical of John Mayer and Pink Floyd in the A and B sections, respectively.

The rhythm guitar part follows the changes with some very sparse, lightly fingerpicked triads. There’s the occasional little melodic embellishment, but I’m really trying to be light and intentional with what I play. I’ve added a bit of reverb and tremolo to sweeten up the sound, along with a Wurlitzer piano and an ambient pad giving some texture throughout the track.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Martin Miller