Monster Licks Unleashed: Glenn Proudfoot Unleashes the Madness — Video

In this Monster Lick Unleashed, I'm using the diminished 7th scale in the key of E.

This is a real technical challenge because I'm switching my fretting hand over the top of the fretboard to play one of the arpeggio sections. This should only be looked at as a technical challenge and nothing more.

Whenever you stretch your metal and physical boundaries, you are growing as a player and musician.

Many of us fall into the trap of practicing the same old stuff over and over again. This is why so many players find they hit a point where they don't get better. This has nothing to do with age or physical limitations; it's because they are not practicing or challenging themselves. They are doing nothing but maintaining.

In no way am I suggesting you must practice eight hours a day. The point is to challenge yourself for no reason other than to improve your skills.

The Lick:

The start of this lick utilizes three-note-per-string legato and string skipping. As I am moving down the the neck, the legato patterns are moving forward (starting with the index finger). When I'm moving back up the neck, the legato patterns are moving backwards (starting with the pinky/little finger). This will help you if you want to expand on this legato idea and create your own runs.

The transition to the "over the top" section starts with a six-string arpeggio. This begins on the ninth fret of the high E and finishes on the 12th fret of the low E. This note is what creates the pivot point to swing your hand over the top. This is, by far, the trickiest part of the lick. It’s important to master this slowly first then take it up to speed. Make sure your thumb is supporting your fretting hand behind the neck, just as if you were fretting the guitar in the normal position. This will give you the strength you need to fret the notes correctly.

The transition back is the same as the first transition. Focus on these sections; they are the key to mastering this technique. The lick finishes with a legato tapping line and then another six-string arpeggio.

As I said above, the important thing is to enjoy the challenge. There are plenty of ideas and techniques here that you can adapt to your own soloing and playing.

I hope you enjoy this Monster Lick Unleashed! Join me on YouTube right here! Contact me through glennproudfoot.com or my Facebook page.

Australia's Glenn Proudfoot has played and toured with major signed bands and artists in Europe and Australia, including progressive rockers Prazsky Vyber. Glenn released his first instrumental solo album, Lick Em, in 2010. It is available on iTunes and at glennproudfoot.com. His latest album — Ineffable — will be out soon and is available for pre-order through glennproudfoot.com and iTunes.