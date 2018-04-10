Steal These Five Blistering Zakk Wylde Licks

If you happen to draw up a list of blazing fast pentatonic players, odds are, Zakk Wylde will be one of the guitarists on it. Wylde has given us a massive amount of pentatonic-fueled shred over the years, so let’s learn a few of his licks.

In this video, guitar instructor Robert Baker demonstrates five of Wylde's most rocking licks from the Ozzy Osbourne era of his career.

Check the lesson out above, and be sure to grab the tabs for the lesson down below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Robert Baker)