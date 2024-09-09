He’s played with Michael Jackson, Elton John and three of the Beatles, and was a world-class soloist while still in his teens – why Toto guitarist Steve Lukather is one of rock’s greatest players

By
( )
published

Lukather's style is a case study in rhythmic variation, chromaticism and on-point phrasing that references the familiar but takes you someplace else

Steve Lukather onstage with his signature Ernie Ball Music Man electric guitar in blue
(Image credit: Stefan M. Prager/Redferns via Getty Images)

Beloved by fans all over the world, ‘Luke’ is a legendary player. Among countless A-list recording sessions, he has played with Michael Jackson, Boz Scaggs, Lionel Richie, Earth Wind And Fire, Joe Cocker, Michael Bolton, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and countless others.

He’s also worked with Elton John, played with three of The Beatles, and is currently a member of Ringo’s All-Starr Band. Steve’s technique is legendary, and he was already making a name for himself as a world-class soloist while still in his teens.

Andy G Jones
Andy G Jones

Andy G Jones