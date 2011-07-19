Tabs: Damien Rice "9 Crimes"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "9 Crimes" by Damien Rice, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.
Artist: Damien Rice
Song: "9 Crimes
Album: 9
Intro
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B---0-1-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------|
G-2--------------------0---------------0-2----------------------------------|
D---------2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------|1x--|
A-----0------------3------3---3---------------------------------------------|
E----------------1----------3------3----------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2----------------------------------------|
D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|2x--|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|
D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
Verse
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|1x--|
D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|
D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|1x--|
D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|
D---2----------3----------2--------------------------------------------|1x--|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
Chorus
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|3x--|
D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|
D---2----------3----------2--------------------------------------------|1x--|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
Verse
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|1x--|
D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|
D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|2x--|
D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
Chorus
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2----------------------------------|12x--|
D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
Outro
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|3x--|
D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|
E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|
B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|
G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|
D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|
A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|
E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|