Tabs: Damien Rice "9 Crimes"

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "9 Crimes" by Damien Rice, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.

Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.

For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.

Artist: Damien Rice

Song: "9 Crimes

Album: 9

Intro

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B---0-1-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------|

G-2--------------------0---------------0-2----------------------------------|

D---------2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------|1x--|

A-----0------------3------3---3---------------------------------------------|

E----------------1----------3------3----------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2----------------------------------------|

D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|2x--|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|

D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

Verse

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|1x--|

D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|

D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|1x--|

D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|

D---2----------3----------2--------------------------------------------|1x--|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

Chorus

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|3x--|

D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|

D---2----------3----------2--------------------------------------------|1x--|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

Verse

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|1x--|

D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|

D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|2x--|

D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

Chorus

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2----------------------------------|12x--|

D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

Outro

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0---------------0-2-----------------------------------|3x--|

D---2----------3----------2----0--------------------------------------------|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|

E---------------------------------------------------------------------------|

B-----0-1-------------------------------------------------------------------|

G----------------0----------------------------------------------------------|

D---2----------3----------2----0---------------------------------------|1x--|

A-0----------3------3---3---------------------------------------------------|

E----------1----------3------3----------------------------------------------|