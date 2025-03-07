"I'm past my prime": 5 common excuses for not learning the guitar – and 5 body and mind-boosting reasons you should

Features
By
published

Always wanted to learn the guitar, but keep making excuses? These are the most common ones I've heard – and why they don’t hold up

Man smiling whilst playing a black acoustic guitar in front of a hammock
The mental health benefits of learning the guitar outweigh any potential obstacles you may have to picking one up in the first place (Image credit: Getty Images/Giselleflissak)
Jump To:

Let’s be honest – everyone finds reasons to put things off. Learning the acoustic or electric guitar is no exception. For many, that initial spark of curiosity quickly fades when they hit the first hurdle. And more often than not, the same excuses come up time and time again.

Having worked in a busy high-street guitar store, I’ve heard them all. Plenty of people would wander in, eyes full of interest, telling me they always wanted to learn but never got around to it. So, based on that experience, I’ve compiled the five most common excuses people use to avoid picking up the guitar.

If you recognize yourself in any of these, don’t worry – you are not alone. But here's the good news: for every excuse, there is an even better reason to start playing. Whether it is about unleashing your dormant creativity, meeting fellow musicians at a local jam, or just picking up a rewarding new hobby to keep out of trouble, there is no shortage of reasons why learning the is worth it.

By the end of this article, you will hopefully see those excuses for what they are – and feel inspired to finally take the plunge.

5 common excuses for not learning the guitar

Women in striped top raising her hands whilst holding an acoustic guitar

Whatever your reasons for not learning the guitar – we're here to tell you it's much easier and more accessible than you think! (Image credit: Getty Images/Deagreez)

1. "I’m past my prime"

This one comes up all the time. For some reason, people think you need to start playing as a kid or else you have missed your chance. However, that is just not true. Sure, learning when you are young has its advantages – kids pick things up fast – but starting later in life can be just as rewarding.

In the store, I once met someone who picked up an acoustic guitar for the first time at 74 years old. And guess what? They stuck with it. If you are willing to put in the time, age is nothing more than a number. Whether you are 17 or 70, all that matters is your dedication to practice.

2. "I don’t have the time"

Let's face it, modern life is hectic. Whether you are juggling work, family, or an ever-growing list of responsibilities, finding extra time can feel impossible.

But here is my mantra when it comes to guitar: little and often. You do not need to dedicate hours every night – 15 to 20 minutes whenever you can will do the trick. If you can make that happen, great! If not, you are probably waiting for life to quieten down… but quite frankly, when does that ever happen?

3. "I don’t pick things up quickly"

This is one I never expected to hear – until I started hearing it a lot. A huge mental block for many aspiring guitarists is the fear that they won’t pick things up fast enough. And I get it. In a world where five-year-old virtuosos flood your social media feed, it is easy to believe that some people just get it instantly.

But the reality is that nobody picks up a guitar and starts shredding. Even legends like Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie Malmsteen and Tim Henson once fumbled their way through a G chord. Learning takes time. So if you feel like you are progressing slowly, don’t sweat it – that is completely normal. Stick with it, and you’ll get there.

4. "Guitars are just too expensive"

Now, do not get us wrong, guitars can fetch humongous price tags. Plus, with the cost of wood and components going through the roof, guitars are, of course, going to be affected. However, there are a plethora of amazing guitar brands out there that are committed to keeping costs down for players without sacrificing playability, tone, and looks.

We’re not just talking beginner guitars either – the major brands produce great-quality, guitars that can compete with models three times their price.

5. "My hands are not the right size"

Whether you think your hands are too small or too big, this excuse just doesn't cut it. You only need to look at the aforementioned child prodigies, and on the other end of the spectrum, have you seen the size of Jimi Hendrix’s hands?

Anyway, electric and acoustic guitars come in different shapes and sizes. From huge Dreadnoughts to 3/4-sized electrics, there’s more than enough diversity to find a guitar that fits your frame. If you want your guitar to be better fitted to your size, that’s no problem nowadays – just don’t let it get in your way.

5 reasons you should learn the guitar

Man in white t-shirt and playing electric guitar leaps high in the air

Playing the guitar will elevate everything from your mental health to your social skills (Image credit: Getty Images/South_agency)

1. It is fantastic for your mental health

Once you get past the stressful stage of learning the fundamentals, playing the guitar is incredibly beneficial for your mental health. There is truly nothing better than focusing on music to take your mind off things. I’ve spent countless hours getting lost in what I'm playing and cannot recommend it enough – particularly the acoustic guitar – as one of the best ways to unwind after a hectic day. After all, there are far worse things you could be doing with your time.

2. It is a great social tool

Playing guitar is a fantastic way to meet new people. Whether you're attending an open mic, joining a bluegrass jam, striking up conversations with other musicians, or gigging, one thing is for sure: other people will be there. I’ve had the privilege of making lifelong friends through playing the guitar and having met people through social jams and gigs. If you are looking to connect with like-minded individuals, picking up a guitar is a great place to start.

3. It improves your patience, discipline and cognition

It might sound like something you would read in a doctor's pamphlet, but playing guitar truly offers numerous cognitive benefits. The dedication and patience required to master an instrument shouldn’t be underestimated – if you've worked through chord charts, online tablature, and endured the pain of developing calluses, you will know exactly what I mean. Those lessons translate into valuable life skills.

Beyond that, playing guitar enhances hand-eye coordination, memory, and problem-solving abilities. And if you add singing into the mix, your multitasking skills will get a boost too.

4. You’ll never go out of style

Trends come and go, technology improves, and new gadgets and gizmos are introduced into music. One thing that will remain relevant, and has since its inception, is the guitar. Modern music owes much to the acoustic guitar – it is no exaggeration to say that a massive chunk of modern music has started with one, and that will continue as long as humans wish to express themselves through music. So, don’t worry about investing time and money in the guitar; it will never go out of fashion.

5. It will boost your creativity

This one might seem obvious, but learning the guitar is a surefire way to get your creative juices flowing. Think about it – some of the most popular songs in history are built on just three chords. Master those, and you have the foundation to write hit after hit. Beyond that, playing guitar enables you to express yourself without saying a word, which can be a powerful and therapeutic outlet for many people.

Ross Holder
Ross Holder

Ross has been a music lover and guitar player since the age of 8. He has spent the five years since graduating from university working in music retail, selling guitars, amps and more. Ross is particularly interested in electric guitars, pedals and amplifiers and his current rig includes a trusty 2009 American Standard Stratocaster and Vox AC30S1 with a few Walrus Audio and Way Huge pedals in between.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tips advice
Woman playing an electric guitar at home

“When we learn to improvise, the first thing we pay attention to is where to put our fingers… rarely do any of us pay attention to the rhythm of a melody or lick”: Can’t figure out why your improvised solos don’t feel right? Here’s how to fix them
[L-R] A composite image of Ron &quot;Bumblefoot&quot; Thal, Joel Hoekstra, Marty Friedman all taking a solo live: Bumblefoot plays his double-neck. Hoekstra has his white Les Paul Custom. Friedman wears a plaid shirt and plays his PRS signature model.

“You should know the music so well that you could still play it perfectly while someone is screaming in your ear”: 15 pro guitarists share their tips for memorizing music
Cobra Kai composers Zach Robinson [left] and Leo Birenberg in the studio. Pictured in front of a bank of keyboards, Robinson plays an Ibanez RG550, while Birenberg plays woodwind.

“Not many people will let you go as hard as they let us go. With Cobra Kai, it’s like, ‘Turn the gain all the way up!’” How Cobra Kai’s soundtrack senseis brought black-belt guitarists Tim Henson, Tosin Abasi and Charlie Robbins to their musical dojo
See more latest
Most Popular
Cobra Kai composers Zach Robinson [left] and Leo Birenberg in the studio. Pictured in front of a bank of keyboards, Robinson plays an Ibanez RG550, while Birenberg plays woodwind.
“Not many people will let you go as hard as they let us go. With Cobra Kai, it’s like, ‘Turn the gain all the way up!’” How Cobra Kai’s soundtrack senseis brought black-belt guitarists Tim Henson, Tosin Abasi and Charlie Robbins to their musical dojo
Shem Lucas of Lowen
“The musicologist looked me square in the eye and said it couldn’t be done”: Meet Lowen, the heavy trailblazers defying metal rules by playing prog-doom in Middle Eastern and North African styles – scoring them a support tour with Zakk Wylde
Rick Derringer throws his hands in the air as he performs live with a B.C. Rich Mockingbird in 1977
“The most symbolic electric guitar of the ’70s”: Played by Rick Derringer and Aerosmith, effortlessly cool, the B.C. Rich Mockingbird was the ultimate ’70s guitar
David Gilmour performs onstage with Pink Floyd at Earls Court Arena in London on August 7, 1980
“I had a huge cue sheet up on my amps. Except for the Comfortably Numb solo, there were no moments where I could say, ‘Forget everything. Just play’”: For David Gilmour, Pink Floyd’s wildly ambitious the Wall tour was a blast – and a challenge
Nine Inch Nails at Lollapalooza in Waterloo, New Jersey on August 14, 1991.
“We were out to satisfy our animal instincts onstage. I think we spent $40,000 on gear that we smashed on Lollapalooza”: Nine Inch Nails made their name with infamously destructive live shows – this is the true story behind their epic guitar smash-a-thons
Midge Ure
“Phil Lynott said, ‘Gary Moore is out the band. Could you come over tomorrow?’ My initial reaction was, ’I’m not the guy you should be asking’”: When Midge Ure joined Thin Lizzy on a make-or-break US tour, he had just one day’s notice and no rehearsals
Guy Pratt performs at Pula Arena on September 12, 2015 in Pula, Croatia.
“For Pink Floyd songs, David is happiest when I play an old Fender with a pick”: Session legend Guy Pratt on the Jazz Bass he bought from John Entwistle and how he conjured a “massive octave-pedal freakout” with Madonna
Collage of shots of people using guitar gear
"If you’re starting out and practicing at home, you might be self-conscious about playing through even a small practice amp until you’ve got your chops up to speed": Sounds familiar? Here's 7 low-volume ways to play and practice guitar without an amp
Theory for Rock &amp; Pop Musicians, Volumes 1 &amp; 2
Industry expert and YouTuber Adam Saunders launches new books to break down the barriers of music theory to make songwriting simple
Claudio Sanchez with his Jackhammer guitar
“I collaged it together on my phone, then said to my guitar tech, ‘Hey, you’re a luthier – could you make a prototype of this?’” How Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez started his own guitar company, Evil Instruments