"I'm past my prime": 5 common excuses for not learning the guitar – and 5 body and mind-boosting reasons you should

The mental health benefits of learning the guitar outweigh any potential obstacles you may have to picking one up in the first place

Let’s be honest – everyone finds reasons to put things off. Learning the acoustic or electric guitar is no exception. For many, that initial spark of curiosity quickly fades when they hit the first hurdle. And more often than not, the same excuses come up time and time again.

Having worked in a busy high-street guitar store, I’ve heard them all. Plenty of people would wander in, eyes full of interest, telling me they always wanted to learn but never got around to it. So, based on that experience, I’ve compiled the five most common excuses people use to avoid picking up the guitar.

If you recognize yourself in any of these, don’t worry – you are not alone. But here's the good news: for every excuse, there is an even better reason to start playing. Whether it is about unleashing your dormant creativity, meeting fellow musicians at a local jam, or just picking up a rewarding new hobby to keep out of trouble, there is no shortage of reasons why learning the is worth it.

By the end of this article, you will hopefully see those excuses for what they are – and feel inspired to finally take the plunge.

5 common excuses for not learning the guitar

Whatever your reasons for not learning the guitar – we're here to tell you it's much easier and more accessible than you think! (Image credit: Getty Images/Deagreez)

1. "I’m past my prime"

This one comes up all the time. For some reason, people think you need to start playing as a kid or else you have missed your chance. However, that is just not true. Sure, learning when you are young has its advantages – kids pick things up fast – but starting later in life can be just as rewarding.

In the store, I once met someone who picked up an acoustic guitar for the first time at 74 years old. And guess what? They stuck with it. If you are willing to put in the time, age is nothing more than a number. Whether you are 17 or 70, all that matters is your dedication to practice.

2. "I don’t have the time"

Let's face it, modern life is hectic. Whether you are juggling work, family, or an ever-growing list of responsibilities, finding extra time can feel impossible.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But here is my mantra when it comes to guitar: little and often. You do not need to dedicate hours every night – 15 to 20 minutes whenever you can will do the trick. If you can make that happen, great! If not, you are probably waiting for life to quieten down… but quite frankly, when does that ever happen?

3. "I don’t pick things up quickly"

This is one I never expected to hear – until I started hearing it a lot. A huge mental block for many aspiring guitarists is the fear that they won’t pick things up fast enough. And I get it. In a world where five-year-old virtuosos flood your social media feed, it is easy to believe that some people just get it instantly.

But the reality is that nobody picks up a guitar and starts shredding. Even legends like Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie Malmsteen and Tim Henson once fumbled their way through a G chord. Learning takes time. So if you feel like you are progressing slowly, don’t sweat it – that is completely normal. Stick with it, and you’ll get there.

4. "Guitars are just too expensive"

Now, do not get us wrong, guitars can fetch humongous price tags. Plus, with the cost of wood and components going through the roof, guitars are, of course, going to be affected. However, there are a plethora of amazing guitar brands out there that are committed to keeping costs down for players without sacrificing playability, tone, and looks.

We’re not just talking beginner guitars either – the major brands produce great-quality, guitars that can compete with models three times their price.

5. "My hands are not the right size"

Whether you think your hands are too small or too big, this excuse just doesn't cut it. You only need to look at the aforementioned child prodigies, and on the other end of the spectrum, have you seen the size of Jimi Hendrix’s hands?

Anyway, electric and acoustic guitars come in different shapes and sizes. From huge Dreadnoughts to 3/4-sized electrics, there’s more than enough diversity to find a guitar that fits your frame. If you want your guitar to be better fitted to your size, that’s no problem nowadays – just don’t let it get in your way.

5 reasons you should learn the guitar

Playing the guitar will elevate everything from your mental health to your social skills (Image credit: Getty Images/South_agency)

1. It is fantastic for your mental health

Once you get past the stressful stage of learning the fundamentals, playing the guitar is incredibly beneficial for your mental health. There is truly nothing better than focusing on music to take your mind off things. I’ve spent countless hours getting lost in what I'm playing and cannot recommend it enough – particularly the acoustic guitar – as one of the best ways to unwind after a hectic day. After all, there are far worse things you could be doing with your time.

2. It is a great social tool

Playing guitar is a fantastic way to meet new people. Whether you're attending an open mic, joining a bluegrass jam, striking up conversations with other musicians, or gigging, one thing is for sure: other people will be there. I’ve had the privilege of making lifelong friends through playing the guitar and having met people through social jams and gigs. If you are looking to connect with like-minded individuals, picking up a guitar is a great place to start.

3. It improves your patience, discipline and cognition

It might sound like something you would read in a doctor's pamphlet, but playing guitar truly offers numerous cognitive benefits. The dedication and patience required to master an instrument shouldn’t be underestimated – if you've worked through chord charts, online tablature, and endured the pain of developing calluses, you will know exactly what I mean. Those lessons translate into valuable life skills.

Beyond that, playing guitar enhances hand-eye coordination, memory, and problem-solving abilities. And if you add singing into the mix, your multitasking skills will get a boost too.

4. You’ll never go out of style

Trends come and go, technology improves, and new gadgets and gizmos are introduced into music. One thing that will remain relevant, and has since its inception, is the guitar. Modern music owes much to the acoustic guitar – it is no exaggeration to say that a massive chunk of modern music has started with one, and that will continue as long as humans wish to express themselves through music. So, don’t worry about investing time and money in the guitar; it will never go out of fashion.

5. It will boost your creativity

This one might seem obvious, but learning the guitar is a surefire way to get your creative juices flowing. Think about it – some of the most popular songs in history are built on just three chords. Master those, and you have the foundation to write hit after hit. Beyond that, playing guitar enables you to express yourself without saying a word, which can be a powerful and therapeutic outlet for many people.