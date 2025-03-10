"Upgrading from your entry-level acoustic opens the door to an entirely new world of tonewoods, body shapes, and brands": 6 signs it's time to upgrade from your first acoustic guitar

Learning guitar – or any instrument, really – is a series of constant questions. How do I tune this thing? How in the world do you play a barre chord? Do I seriously have to play a song for you? But once you’ve been strumming away for a while and have the basics down, a new question might pop up: when should I upgrade my first acoustic guitar?

Most beginners start on an acoustic – I did too. Whether it's a dusty 3/4-sized nylon string inherited from your uncle’s shed or a massive dreadnought straight out of a shopping center catalog, everyone’s first guitar is a bit of a rite of passage. But when do you move on? At what point can you graduate from your first axe to something better quality? Well, that depends on how quickly you progress. Everyone goes at their own pace and some may graduate a bit sooner than others.

However, upgrading your beginner acoustic isn’t just about skill level. There are plenty of reasons you might be eyeing up a new guitar, and here we’re breaking down the key signs that it’s time to make the leap.

Having worked in a guitar store for the best part of a decade, I’ve helped hundreds – if not thousands – of guitarists find their sophomore acoustic. In that time, I’ve fielded countless questions, seen more first guitars than I can count, and noticed plenty of recurring signs that it's time to take the next step.

So, whether you're a parent looking to upgrade a young learner’s guitar after their dedication has been proven, a player who has been at it for a year or two and wants something with better specs, or even someone dusting off their skills after a few years away – if any of these points resonate with you, your next acoustic might be just around the corner.

1. You've outgrown the size of your first acoustic

This is especially relevant for younger guitarists – or for those still playing the same acoustic they got as a kid. If you've grown a few inches but are still learning on a 1/2-size classical guitar, or a beat up starter acoustic, you aren't doing yourself any favors. A cramped fingerboard can make playing uncomfortable, forcing you to squeeze your fingers into tiny frets and making it harder to transition to a full-size instrument later.

Of course, a guitar that is too big can be just as awkward, but if your first acoustic now feels more like a toy than a tool, it's time to upgrade to something that properly fits your frame (and your playing ambitions).

2. You're after a more comfortable playing experience

Beginner acoustics have come a long way in recent decades, but they can still feel a little rough around the edges compared to an intermediate-level instrument. We’re talking sharp fret ends, scratchy frets, sky-high action, uncomfortable body edges, and a thick, sticky gloss neck – starter guitars are notorious for these ‘quirks’.

Sure, you could take your guitar to a tech and have these issues smoothed out, but depending on the amount of work needed, it might not be the most cost-effective solution. If you're at the point where your playing has outgrown these frustrations, upgrading to a better-built acoustic might be your best move.

3. Your ear has developed, and the tone isn’t cutting it

Let’s be honest – most first acoustic guitars don’t sound all that great. After all, your first acoustic guitar is typically chosen for price, convenience, and comfort rather than tone. So, if you have made it through a few run-throughs of Wonderwall and started noticing your guitar isn't quite singing the way you would like, it might be time to upgrade.

As you try out more guitars, you'll start hearing the difference in quality – especially when it comes to materials. Moving up to a solid top or even a fully solid acoustic can make a world of difference in richness, resonance and overall feel. If your first guitar is starting to sound a little underwhelming, that is a good sign you're ready for something better.

4. You want to invest in your playing

If you've powered through the sting of sore fingers, built up your calluses, and can confidently strum both open and barre chords, you have put in the hard work – so why not reward your dedication with a guitar that matches your progress?

I like to think of your first acoustic guitar as a mode of transport – it gets you to the junction of intermediate playing. But once you are there, upgrading to a higher-quality instrument can propel your playing to the next level. In fact, it might even be the only other acoustic you will ever need if you buy right.

They say 90 per cent of learners quit within the first year, so if you've made it past that mark, chances are you're in it for the long haul. So do yourself a favor – invest in a guitar that will inspire you to keep playing for years to come.

5. You want to start playing open mic nights

One of the most nerve-wracking yet rewarding experiences as a guitarist is playing in front of a crowd. And no, I’m not talking about performing for your family at Christmas – I'm talking about total strangers. The kind who won’t sugarcoat their feedback just to spare your feelings.

A great way to take that leap is by playing open mics. But, if you have reached that stage, chances are your first acoustic will not cut it. Most beginner guitars do not come with built-in pickups, and while you can mic up an acoustic, your local open mic is likely running a small PA system that requires you to plug in directly.

Upgrading to an acoustic electric guitar doesn’t just open doors for live performance – it also makes home recording a breeze by letting you plug straight into an audio interface. A double-win, and a clear sign that it’s time to level up.

6. You want to expand your arsenal

One of the most common questions I hear from beginners when they're shopping for a new guitar is: how different can another guitar really sound? The answer? Massively. But you will not fully appreciate it until you sit down with a Koa Grand Auditorium, a spruce-top Dreadnought, or a mahogany Parlor – only then does it click just how unique each guitar can be.

Upgrading from your first acoustic opens the door to an entirely new world of tonewoods, body shapes, and brands. But it’s not just about the tone – a 25.5” scale Martin 000 will feel completely different from a short-scale resonator, and each guitar will push your playing in new directions. After all, variety is the spice of life. If you’ve been playing your first acoustic for a while and feel ready to explore, it’s time to pop into your local guitar store and see what’s out there.